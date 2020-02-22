John F. Scinto RUTLAND — John F. Scinto, 71, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 3, 1948, in Port Chester, New York, the son of John and Marie (Fidelabus) Scinto, and was raised by his grandmother, Rose Fidelabus. He graduated in 1965 from Port Chester High School. Mr. Scinto enlisted in the U. S. Navy in 1966, serving in the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1970. He was employed as a glazier for many glass companies in New York and Vermont. He enjoyed sci-fi and horror films and novels, fishing, Elvis, the Beatles and Stephen King. Survivors include five children, Briana and David Scinto, both of Florida, Allyson and Christopher Scinto, both of Essex Junction, Abigail Scinto of Kansas; and his former wife, Luci Scinto of Essex Junction. Mr. Scinto was predeceased by two brothers, Michael and Thomas Scinto. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in St. Mary Cemetery, Rye, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
