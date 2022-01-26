John F. Stone RUTLAND — John Frederick Stone, 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Rutland, Vermont, on Jan. 23, 2022. He was born Nov. 30, 1946, in Rutland, Vermont, to Charles and Thelma (Smartrask) Stone. He attended Rutland schools and later graduated from Castleton State College with a Bachelor of Arts. John went on to start his own business, Country Painters, where he took pride in the work he did for the past 50 years. On June 23, 1984, he married Joan Elizabeth Dow at Mountain Top Resort. In 1988, John and Joan welcomed their son, Jeffrey Michael Stone. John found fulfillment skiing at local mountains and traveling to sunny states to feel the ocean breeze. He also enjoyed grabbing a drink with his friends while playing a round of pool. John was a connoisseur of music and was proud to say he was one of the original Woodstock attendees. He is survived by his wife, Joan (Dow) Stone; his son, Jeffrey M. Stone and wife Alexis (Locke) Stone, of Rutland, Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Thelma (Smartrask) Stone; and brother, Robert Stone. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
