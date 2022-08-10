John Fodor RUTLAND — John Fodor, 87, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Rutland Town on Aug. 7, 2022. John was born in Dunaremete, Hungary, on Sept. 22, 1934, to Istvan and Terez (Hartai) Fodor. He immigrated to America during the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. John was a hard worker and often worked at more than one job at a time. These include Vermont Marble Quarry, RRMC, and General Electric among others. He retired from General Electric Co. in 1993. His enduring love and dedication to his family was immeasurable. He will be dearly missed. John is survived by his wife, Gladys Fodor of Rutland; his children, Alice Whitaker of Rutland Town, Stephen Fodor of Rutland, Carolyn Fodor of France, Vincent Stevens of Pittsford; Grandchildren, John Whitaker, Joseph Whitaker, Jacob Whitaker, all of Rutland Town, Theresa Stevens of Pittsford; great-grandchild, Odin Stevens of Pittsford. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Stephen Fodor and Jeno Fodor; sisters, Terezia Gerics, Carolyn Fodor, Anna Fodor, and Mary Fodor; son-in-law, Kevin Whitaker; daughter-in-law, Donna Stevens. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Rutland VNA and Hospice, particularly Patty Merrill, for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland VNA and Hospice. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
