John Fox PITTSFORD — The funeral service for John “Jack” Fox, 78, who died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, was held on Thursday, Jan. 20, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau officiated. The organist was Stu James. The vocalist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogy was presented by Ron Fox. Bearers were Tom Callahan, Hunter Fox, Terry Bridge, Taivo Milles, Peter Demerrit and Tim Shinney. Burial will be at a later date in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center at RRMC or Hospice VNA. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.