John Fox PITTSFORD — John “Jack” Fox, 78, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home, with family. Jack was welcomed to the world by his parents, Charles Arthur and Mary Jean (Houston) Fox, on April 30, 1943, in Granville, New York. The family moved to Pittsford, Vermont, to run the family farm on Corn Hill Road when he was a young child. The farm would eventually become Fox Brothers Farm, a place where he would farm for the remainder of his years with his younger brother, Edward. As a teenager, he participated in 4-H and attended MSJ, from where he graduated in 1961. He enjoyed trucking, snowmobiling and bowling. As a teen, he drove trucks for the Markowski and Creed families, as well as trucking cattle for himself. He continued to truck cattle for Fox Bros. for over 50 years and was a fixture at every farm in the area. It was a bowling league that led him to meet his loving wife of 47 years, Sandra (Jankowski) Fox. Jack and Sandra wed on March 16, 1974. They enjoyed attending dinner dances and socializing with friends. Jack was responsible for bringing tractor pulling to the Vermont State Fair and he acted as the superintendent of tractor pulling for the fair during its early years. He loved sports and followed the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and Giants whom he loved to watch whenever he got the chance. His infectious laugh and smile will be eternally missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, of Pittsford; a son, Ronald (Erin), of Shrewsbury, Vermont; a brother, Edward (Janice), of Pittsford; sisters, Mary Jean Coddaire (Dave), of Morrisville, Vermont, and Margaret Demeritt (Jack), of Hampton, New Hampshire; along with many nieces and nephews. There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. A reception will follow. There will be a spring burial in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jack’s name in the form of a donation to the Foley Cancer Center at RRMC, or Hospice VNA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.