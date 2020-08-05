John Francis Camarda COLUMBIA, S.C. — John Francis Camarda, 79, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born Dec. 11, 1940, in Rutland, Vermont, he was a son of the late Francis T. and Inez Ruth Cunningham Camarda. Mr. Camarda graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland in 1958. He earned his bachelor’s in history and political science in 1969, a teaching certificate in 1974, and his Master of Social Work in 1976, all from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was employed for 32 years as a licensed master social worker for the Department of Veterans Affairs, earning numerous recognition for superior performance and excellence of care during his service. He was a member of The Basilica of St. Peter in Columbia. Survivors include his sister, Mary Frances McCabe and husband Don Wilkinson of Joplin, Missouri; brother, Frank Camarda and wife Melanie of Charleston, South Carolina; nephew, Joe Papile and wife Margaret of Smyrna, Tennessee; niece, Kristen Powers and husband Dean of Holyoke, Massachusetts; as well as a very special friend, Avril Stone of Columbia, South Carolina. A private entombment will be held in Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum. A public memorial service will be announced at a future date by Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Basilica of St. Peter, 1529 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
