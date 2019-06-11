John G. Kearton III rites RUTLAND — The graveside service for John G. Kearton III, 73, of Mobile, Alabama, formerly of Rutland, who died March 15, 2019, was held Friday, June 7, in East Clarendon Cemetery. The Rev. Glenn Davis, pastor of East Wallingford Baptist Church, officiated. Eulogists were his sister, Margie Congdon, and his brother, David Kearton. Soloist was Olivia Boughton and guitarist was the Rev. Davis. A reception was held at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
