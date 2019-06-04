John G. Kearton III RUTLAND - The graveside service for John G. Kearton III, 73, of Mobile, AL and formerly Rutland, VT, who died March 15, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama, will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 AM in East Clarendon Cemetery. The Rev. Glenn Davis, pastor of the East Wallingford Baptist Church will officiate. A reception will follow at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
