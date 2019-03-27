John G. Kearton III RUTLAND — With his brother, sister and loved ones by his side, the Good Lord called John home on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Covenant Care, Providence Hospital, in Mobile, Alabama, after a long, courageous battle with vascular dementia. John was born at the Rutland (Vermont) Hospital on Sept. 20, 1945, son of Martha (Smith) and John G. Kearton Jr. John attended Rutland Public Schools, graduating from Rutland High School, Class of 1963. He graduated from Dean Junior College in Franklin, Massachusetts, in 1966. He then returned to Vermont and attended the University of Vermont, graduating in 1969. Upon graduation, John returned to Rutland, where he worked for the Rutland Herald as a sportswriter under Dave Morse. John loved to travel around to the different high schools, meeting and talking with athletes and coaches. He was particularly pleased when Lt. Gov. Jack Daley called to commend him on an article covering a very one-sided game. John respected the game and wrote about the athleticism and skill needed to play and win; but he also concentrated on the dedication, heart and energy of all players. Daley also mentioned he needed a dictionary and thesaurus to read the article. In 1974, John moved to Florida, where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for the next 34 years. During this time, John began to travel extensively throughout Europe. He became fluent in French, Russian, and became an accomplished photographer. In 2011, John lost his eyesight and moved to Mobile, Alabama. His brother and sister-in-law became his care providers, enabling him to stay in his own home. John truly believed the adage that dogs are man’s best friend. Growing up, John’s best friends were Jeff Amestoy and his own dog, Jinx. He enjoyed telling people about his adventures at the camp on Lake Bomoseen, the wonderful childhood he had in Rutland, playing baseball on the family field with all the kids in the neighborhood, being a lifelong Yankees fan and listening to 1950s and 1960s music. A kind, caring gentleman, John would be the first to say be kind to one another and make some forever memories. John is survived by his brother, David (Beth) Kearton, Mobile, Alabama; sister Margie (Edward) Congdon, North Clarendon, Vermont; nephews Adam Kearton and E.G. Congdon; nieces Heidi Kearton and Lindsey Congdon; grandnephew River Kearton; former wife and friend, Oksana Glotova, Deerfield Beach, Florida; several cousins; and the fabulous five caregivers. A graveside service will be held in May. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.