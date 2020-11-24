John G. Kim MENDON — John G. Kim, 80, of Mendon, Vermont, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. John was born in 1940, in Inchon, South Korea, the youngest of six children, and lost his parents at a young age. An excellent student, he attended Seoul National University in Dental Medicine but found he could not set aside his love of music. He taught middle school and high school art and music in Korea and then, in his early-30s, secured a student visa to study music composition at the Julliard Conservatory of music in New York City. While studying there, a night job with a plastics company introduced him to plastic resin as a sculpture material and that became a second passion that stayed with him all of his life. He became a U.S. citizen and continued life as an artist, music entrepreneur and educator, in the United States. Prior to moving to Vermont, John ran a gallery in Greenwich Village in NYC, and worked as a manager for both the Amato and Bleeker Street operas in the city — occasionally continuing teaching in the schools when the opportunity presented itself. After moving to Vermont, John continued his art activities, was active with the Killington Arts Guild and was working on ambitious sculptural projects until his recent illness. John is survived by a daughter, Ji Hyeon Kim Vanguers of Brussels, Belgium, and extended family in South Korea. A private, limited gathering will be arranged at some time in the future to honor his life and to share memories. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
