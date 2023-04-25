John G. Kubin BENSON — John G. Kubin, age 98, died shortly before midnight on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. John was born in Benson, VT, on November 18, 1924, to Walter J. and Mildred (Root) Kubin. John graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1942 and entered the University of Vermont the fall of that same year. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in December 1942 and then into active duty in February 1943. After service in England, Ireland and France, he was honorably discharged in March 1946, re-entered UVM and graduated with a BA degree in Zoology. After brief employment with General Electric and Fairchild Industries, he entered into a career in pharmaceutical sales. During his employment with Mead Johnson & Co./Bristol-Myers Squibb, he was Territory Sales Manager, District Sales Manager and Director of Sales & Manpower Development. After 39 ½ years, he retired to his birthplace – Lymrock Farm in Benson, VT. John earned his private pilot’s license at the age of 64 and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and working in his vegetable gardens and raspberry patch. During his retirement, he served on the Benson Select Board, was active in local school programs, and was a past President of the Fair Haven Rotary Club where he was three times a Paul Harris Fellow. John is survived by his wife of 71 years, Sally (O’Connor) Kubin; their daughter Peg Brakeley and her husband Bill; son Jay Kubin and his wife Cheryl; and daughter Shelly Parker and her husband Rob. He is also survived by his grandchildren James Brakeley and his wife Brianne; Sara Brakeley Flagler and her husband Bart; John James Kubin and Maggie Parker; and his great-granddaughter Sophia Brakeley. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:30 AM, at the Fair Haven United Methodist Church, located at the corner of N. Park Place and West Street Reverend John Hardman-Zimmerman will be the officiant. There will be a reception following the service at 1:00 PM at the American Legion Post #49, 72 South Main Street, in Fair Haven. A private graveside committal service and burial with Military Honors will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Rutland Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
