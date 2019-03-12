John Gebhardt CASTLETON - John Gebhardt 77, died Friday March 8, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born April 11, 1941 in Berlin Germany the son of Hugo and Doris (Wendt) Gebhardt. His family immigrated to New York, NY from Germany and he was a graduate of the Manhattan School of Industrial Arts in 1960, he married Marjorie J. Weddle October 21, 1967 at the First Reformed Church in Secaucus, NJ on October 21, 1967. John was a postal carrier starting in Brooklyn and then in Rutherford, NJ retiring after 30 years of service. In July of 1999 John and Marjorie moved to Castleton and John went to work for Shaw’s supermarket in Fair Haven from 2000 retiring in 2013. He enjoyed HO model trains, collecting movies and home repairs. Survivors are his wife Marjorie Gebhardt of Castleton, two sons, Glenn Charles Gebhardt, of Fair Haven and Brian John Gebhardt of Secaucus, NJ, by his brother Peter Gebhardt of Las Vegas, NV, by one granddaughter and two nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Per his wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.