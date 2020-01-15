John H. Hayes DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — John H. Hayes, born Feb. 20, 1931, in Fair Haven, VT, died Jan. 7, 2020, in Davidsonville. He leaves behind his devoted wife of over 60 years, Barbara M. Hayes (née McAllister); daughters Heather Hayes (Salvador Constans), Allison Reigle (Frank Reigle) and Erin Rauth (Paul Rauth); loving grandson Cameron Reigle; nieces and nephews; brother Edward Hayes (CA); sister Anne Baarck (PA); and sister-in-law Lynn Pallotta (TN). A good and noble man, he served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, earned a master's degree in education at the University of Maryland, and retired as a vice-principal for Prince George's County, MD, Public Schools. He loved reading, animals, classic movies, music, theater, news, politics and his family. He will be heartily missed by all who knew him.
