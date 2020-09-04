John H. Laskevich SPRINGFIELD — John H. Laskevich 67, formerly of Springfield, passed away at his home in Chittenden on Monday Aug. 31, 2020. He was born March 10, 1953, in Springfield, the son of John D. and Beverly (Chandler) Laskevich. He attended Springfield schools, graduated from Springfield High School class of 1971, and attended Castleton State College. John worked as a machinist in the Springfield Machine Tool industry for many years. He later worked in Construction and Maintenance. While in High School John was a member of the football team and a member of the track team. He was known for his wit and sense of humor and always willing to lend a helping hand. He lived his entire life by the go big or go home motto. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his mother Beverly Laskevich of Florida, daughter Caitlyn Laskevich of Maine, two sons; Sean Laskevich and Anthony Laskevich of Springfield, two brothers; Stevan (Shari) Laskevich of Ludlow, and Jeffery (Sharron) Laskevich of Springfield. Sister Jane (Tom) Moye of White River Jct. Vt., by many beloved grandchildren and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father John, brother Michael and daughter Kelsey. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2020, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Rev. Stephen Burch will officiate. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
