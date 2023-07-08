John J. B. Blanchard WALLINGFORD — John Henry Blanchard Sr , 83 of Wallingford died Wednesday evening July 5, 2023 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on June 7, 1940 in Wallingford the son of Guy Henry and Iris Lucy (Johnson) Blanchard Mr. Blanchard grew up in Ludlow and has been a longtime resident of Wallingford. He established Blanchard Construction, an excavating business that he operated for 20 years in the area, also he established JB Concessions that he ran for over 30 years and he also operated a metal scrap yard for many years until his retirement. J.B. enjoyed working and also buying and selling antiques. Survivors include 5 children John H. Blanchard, Jr., of East Wallingford, Deborah Blanchard of Rutland, Raymond Blanchard of Middletown Springs, Daniel Blanchard of North Clarendon, Lindy Tedesco, of Rutland, a sister Sylvia Williams, of Rutland, 12 Grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Sisters Rita Graves, Thelma Blanchard, Verna Rabtoy, and Irma Hulett and brothers William Blanchard, Fordyce Blanchard, Marvin Blanchard, and Walter Blanchard. Friends may call on Monday July 10, 2023 from 4pm until 6pm at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 10AM Tuesday July 11, 2023 in the Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763
