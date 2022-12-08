John J. Bergevin BRANDON — John J. Bergevin, 59, passed away unexpectedly December 2, 2022. He was born April 15, 1963, in Middlebury, VT, the son of Victor and Patricia Bergevin. John owned a logging business for years and drove tractor trailer truck for local businesses. John was a skilled mechanic often called on by area farmers, and the Whiting Fire Department, to work on equipment onsite. John and his former wife Andrea Bergevin were residents of Whiting for several years where they raised their two beautiful children together. In more recent years, John rekindled a teenage romance with his partner Kelly, and they were enjoying life. John was an outdoorsman and avid hunter. He loved his dogs and spending time with his granddaughter. John was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Bergevin. John is survived by his father, Victor Bergevin, of Middlebury; his son Trevor Austin and granddaughter Isabel Marie of Brandon; his daughter Bianca Celine of Brandon; Josh Tracy was like a son, his partner, Kelly Chapman and her father Larry Shea of Clarendon, VT; sisters, Jean Stone of Middlebury; Jane Aube and husband Eugene of New Haven, VT, Jacqueline Doty and husband Paul of Brandon, VT; a brother, Jacque Bergevin of Middlebury; many nieces and nephews. To honor John’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on Saturday, December 10, 1:00 – 3:00 pm, at Neshobe Golf Club, 224 Town Farm Road, Brandon, VT. Those who wish to remember John in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Vermont Forest & Parks or Vermont Fish and Wildlife at https://anr.vermont.gov/activities/donation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.