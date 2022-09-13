John J. Calvin RUTLAND — The Mass of Christian Burial for John J. Calvin, 89, of Rutland, VT who died September 4, 2022, was held September 9, 2022 in St. Peter Church, with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Alphonsus Church, officiating. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Vocalist was Olivia Broughton. Readers were Morgan Messier Marro and Olivia Calvin, grandchildren. Eulogist was a daughter, Denise Calvin. Burial was in Hillside Cemetery with the Rev. Moreau reading the committal prayers. Arrangements were by the Tossing Funeral Home.
