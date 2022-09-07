John J. Calvin RUTLAND — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, John J. Calvin, 89 of Rutland, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. John was born in Hubbardton, Vermont on September 2, 1933 to Clayton and Anna Mae Calvin. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first born son, Jeffery Calvin. In 1961, John married the love of his life, Ann Roussil Calvin and resided in Rutland, Vermont. He worked at GE for thirty five years. John was a wonderful and doting husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. During his retirement, John enjoyed attending and watching sports with his sons, reminiscing with his daughters about the fun they got away with as teenagers, and traveling in their Winnebago camper. There was always excitement in the Calvin household. John had so many dear friends and he and Ann enjoyed going with them to social events. In his later years, he loved being surrounded by his five children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. John leaves behind his loving wife, Ann of 61 years; his children, Melissa (Michel) Messier, Karen (Paul) Mainolfi,Denise Calvin (Jean Michel Chelain), Jimmy (Kelly) Calvin and Gregory Calvin; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kayla) Corcoran, Matthew (Eileen) Messier, Catherine (Steven) Pittello, Morgan Marro (Joseph), Lauren Calvin, Olivia Calvin, Bailey Mainolfi and Sydney Mainolfi; and a brother Daniel Calvin (Grace). A Catholic Mass will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, at 2 PM in St. Peter Church. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, VT. Special thanks goes out to the wonderful physicians, nurses and staff on the 5th floor at RRMC for treating John with such grace and dignity during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s memory to the Rutland VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Tossing Funeral Home.
