John J. Daley BOMOSEEN — John James Daley, 62, of Bomoseen, died unexpectedly Sunday evening, March 17, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born on Sept. 22, 1956, in Plattsburg, NY, the son of Carol (Stow) and Michael J. Daley Jr. Mr. Daley graduated from the Dannemora High School in 1975 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS McInerney until his honorable discharge. He lived in several places prior to relocating to Castleton in 2006. He was employed by Middlebury College in the maintenance department as an HVAC tech for the last several years. Mr. Daley loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting or camping; he was always up for an adventure. He was a member of ADV Riders. Survivors include his son, Ryan Daley and future daughter-in-law Chelsea, of Fair Haven; four sisters Maureen Orzell, of Bomoseen, Anne Daley-Briere, of Hampton, Mary Beth Daley, of Bomoseen, and Barb Knapp, of Clarendon; two brothers Bruce Daley, of Altona, NY, and David Daley, of Kansas City, KS; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and also by his former wife, Marilyn Daley, in 2017. A celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Castleton American Legion. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.