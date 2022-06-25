John J. Desabrais Jr. FAIR HAVEN - John Joseph Desabrais, Jr. age 64, passed away June 21, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. John was born in Granville, NY on June 17, 1958. He was the son of John Desabrais Senior and Elsie Winchell. He grew up in Granville (NY) where he received his education. He was a mechanic of both foreign and domestic cars. American made old cars were his favorite! He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed NASCAR. He is survived by his children; Billy Jean Russell, David Russell and Tonya Desabrais all of Maine, Tara Desabrais of Hampton, NY, Brian Cram of Poultney, Lacie Grosbeck of Fair Haven, and John J. Desabrais III of Fair Haven, his siblings; Jerry Winchell of Fair Haven, Pamela Rodriguez of Wallace, SC, Richard Stone of West Rutland, Norma Smith of Wallace, NC, Arthur Stone, Jr of Poultney, Barbara Rood of Poultney, Penny Phillips of Fair Haven Tennile Flores of Columbia, SC, John David Desabrais of Williamstown, Vt and Juanita Desabrais of Poultney. Special companions; April Kennett, Kelly Smith, Matthew Dayton, Samantha Mahoney, Jenn Williams, Todd and Tara Dayton, Ron Borne and Tammy Delong, and many other care-providers and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, a son; Jonathan Desabrais, 2 sisters; Rose Cram and Linda Cram and a brother; Scott Desabrais. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Wednesday, June 28, 2022 at 11 AM, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Friends may call at the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 5-7 PM. Memorial gift in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; The Foley Cancer Clinic, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, VT 05701.
