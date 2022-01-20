John J. Fograshy RUTLAND — John J. Fograshy, 98, died Jan. 14, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Middletown Springs. He was born in New York City, Oct. 12, 1923, son of John J. and Mary (Nissen) Fograshy. John was a U.S. Army World War II veteran. Mr. Fograshy worked as purchasing agent at IBM for 31 years in East Fishkill, New York, and Poughkeepsie, New York. He moved to Rutland from Eastham, Massachusetts. in 2001. John and his wife, Madeline, owned “Gull Cottages” on Cape Cod for 32 years. Surviving are three daughters, Madeline Wentworth and husband Thomas VanZandt, of West Pawlet, Elizabeth and husband Richard Davis, of Shrewsbury, and Ellen Fograshy and husband Richard Alberty, of Middletown Springs; two sons, Brian and wife Loretta Fograshy, of Monson, Massachusetts, and Robert Fograshy and wife Dina LaNono, of East Berwick, Maine; four grandchildren, Olivia Guerra and husband Thomas, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Matthew Davis, of Summerville, Massachusetts, Lauren Fograshy, of Monson, Massachusetts, and Michael Fograshy, of Monson, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his wife, Madeline (Andrews) Fograshy; and daughter, Christina Buffum. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
