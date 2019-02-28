John J. Graziano 5/29/1938 - 1/6/2019 RUTLAND — John J. Graziano was born in Rutland. He graduated from Fair Haven High School. He was a U.S. Air Force Sgt. and Vietnam veteran 1961-1965. John was a great man and father, truly, a lucky man, and entrepreneur. He was a great fisherman and hunter, who enjoyed bike riding, traveling and action movies. Survived by a sister, Becky Graziano-Stevenson and a brother, Edward Graziano; children John Graziano and Angela Bramante. He was predeceased by his mother, Eula Langdon; father, John Graziano; brother Andrew and wife Linda Graziano.
