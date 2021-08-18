John J. Jasmin Sr. BOMOSEEN — John J. Jasmin Sr., 80, died Aug. 12, 2021, at the Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Granville, New York. He was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Rutland, the son of Francis and Marie (Hance) Jasmin. He was self-employed in the roofing business for many years. Mr. Jasmin was a member of Proctor Volunteer Fire Dept., RAHA Otters assistant coach and a Little League Baseball coach in Proctor. Survivors include six children, Annette Loso, Julie, John Jr. and Ronald Jasmin, all of Fair Haven, Melodie Jasmin, of Lake Bomoseen, Todd Merriam, of Woodstock; a brother, Francis Jasmin, of Chittenango, New York; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Duclo) Jasmin. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.