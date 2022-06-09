John J. Maranville Jr. OMAHA, Neb. — Born Nov. 16, 1946, in Rutland, Vermont. Died May 22, 2022. Preceded in death by wife, Janet L. Daniels-Maranville; parents, John and Irene; brother, Roland. Survived by children, Jennifer Hoelker (Michael), Kim Schneckenberger (Justin), Heather Cox, and Jeff Maranville and their families; grandchildren, Jazz, Jaden, Kenadee, and McKinlee; sister, Cecilia Seward (Buster); brother, Cecil Maranville (Gale); many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service: Friday, June 3, 11 a.m. at the West Center Chapel with military honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard, Benson VFW Post 2503, and the Omaha Police Honor Guard. Private interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Road. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.