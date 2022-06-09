Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 63F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.