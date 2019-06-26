John J. Molaski, Jr. WEST RUTLAND — John J. Molaski, Jr., 75, of West Rutland died unexpectedly Monday evening in Center Rutland. He was born in Rockingham, November 4, 1943 the son of John J. and Alice (Shutek) Molaski, Sr. John was educated at St. Stanislaus School and was a graduate of West Rutland High School class of 1961. John had a heart of gold and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. John was employed as a manager of Grand Union Supermarket and later was employed at the Mobil Store in Center Rutland. Surviving are two daughters, Thelecia Molaski and Mary Catherine Molaski of West Rutland; three sons, John A. Molaski, Luke Molaski and Andrew Molaski all of West Rutland; three grandchildren, Shawn Blake, Kayla Barry and Nicholas Molaski; two great-grandchildren, Jade and Charlie and cousins; and his former wives, Stella Black and Paula Molaski. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Avellino Vahl, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church.
