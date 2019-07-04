John J. Molaski Jr. rites WEST RUTLAND — Funeral services for John J. Molaski Jr., 75, of West Rutland, who died June 24, 2019, were held Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Avelino Vahl, pastor. William Harvey was Minister of the Altar. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Readers were Cornelius O’Brien and Mary Catherine Molaski, Gift bearers were Kayla Barry, Andrew Molaski and Kristi Blake. The eulogy was offered by his son, Luke Molaski. Bearers were Shawn Blake, Zachary Maniery, John Molaski, Luke Molaski, Nicholas Molaski and Frank Salengo. Burial followed in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A reception followed at Sweet Caroline's Restaurant. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
