John J. Newton RUTLAND — John J. Newton, 57, died Sept. 26, 2021, in Rutland. He was born Oct. 16, 1963, in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of Millard and Virginia (Morano) Newton. He was a member of St. Peter Church. Mr. Newton enjoyed cooking and target shooting. Survivors include his wife, Tracy (Crowe) Newton, of Rutland; four children, Kasie Newton, of Poultney, Nikki Crowe, Bryan and Lindsey Newton, all of Rutland; six siblings, Robert Newton, Mary Zimmer, both of Evansville, Indiana, Stephen Newton, of Rutland, Christopher Newton, of Pensacola, Florida, Mamie Keith, of Pittsford, Teresa Perry, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Kent Newton. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Italian American Club. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Foundation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
