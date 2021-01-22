John J. Phillips CHITTENDEN — John Joseph Phillips, 81, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Center Rutland, the son of John and Julia (Pryzbylo) Phillips. He grew up in Chittenden. Mr. Phillips entered the U.S. Army after high school. He was employed by Howe Scale in Rutland and later, as a bus driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to casinos. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Thomas of Granville, New York; a sister, Bernice Kelly of Castleton; his companion of 34 years, Judith Reed of Chittenden; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Phillips was predeceased by a brother, Tony Phillips. There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.