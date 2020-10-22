John "Jack" Crandall Jr. RUTLAND — John David “Jack” Crandall Jr., 82, of Rutland died Oct. 20, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born May 5, 1938, in Rutland, the son of John and Blanch (Matt) Crandall. Mr. Crandall enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1959. He was employed by several local businesses. Jack had been a resident of the 3rd floor of The Pines for over three years, where he was loved by the staff and well taken care of. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
