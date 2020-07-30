John Joseph McGarry rites RUTLAND — The virtual memorial service for John Joseph McGarry, who passed away on May 10, 2020, will premiere on Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m. on YouTube by going to johnjosephmcgarry.com. It can also be viewed at this link any time after the premiere. Pastor John Longworth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Rutland, Vermont, officiated the service. Jeffrey Cregeur, organist from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Kensington, Connecticut, provided the music throughout the service. Grandchildren Logan McGarry and Evan McGarry read the lessons; granddaughter Maggie McGarry read the Psalm; granddaughter Addyson McGarry and grandson Landon McGarry read poems; granddaughter Madalyn McGarry sang his most favorite hymn. Sons Joseph, William and Robert gave words of remembrance. The family would like to thank the following members of the American Legion Post 31 Color Guard for conducting the flag ceremony for the family: Ron Fairbanks, Bill Champine, Mark Prouty, Clayton Rockwell, Steve Kipp, Carl Brown and Jim Mills. Interment of ashes will take place in August in the Memorial Garden on Jackman’s Ridge at Camp Calumet Lutheran in West Ossipee, New Hampshire.
