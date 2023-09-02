John Kellogg Sr SALISBURY — John Kellogg, Sr, (Honey) age 74, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2023, at his home in Salisbury. John was born in Rutland on July 21, 1949. He was the son of William and Lorraine (Fish) Kellogg. He grew up in Benson where he received his early education. He moved with his family to East Middlebury and graduated from Middlebury Union High School, class of 1967. He worked a short while, as a truck driver for Agway. He joined the United States Navy and was Honorable Discharged in 1970. He returned to work at Agway until 1983. He then began truck driving for Twin Town Rendering for several years. He had driven truck for Carter Trucking Company from 1995 until 2003, when he began a job closer to home for Carrara, where he continued driving truck until his retirement in July of 2014. After his retirement he later became caregiver to his wife Ethel. He enjoyed all hunting including bird hunting with his dog Pal and fishing at the family pond in Benson, landscaping on his John Deere tractor, he also enjoyed logging the family woodlot in Benson. He loved family gatherings, a good conversation, a good joke and was an unofficial comedian with a great sense of humor. John is described by his friends as BIG as life, steady and calm, welcoming and interested in what you say which made you feel important to him. He is survived by his son; John Kellogg, Jr and his partner, Kerry French of Orwell, 4 daughters; Vicki French and her husband Ralph of Leicester, Cheryl Pixley & her husband Rick of Vergennes , Pennie Beach of Whiting, and Tina Ginter Blackwell and her husband Shon of Big Bear Lake, CA. 8 grandchildren; P.J. French, Lacey French, Tonya French, Matt Fuller, Nathan Hansen, Kayla Pixley, Kyle Pixley and Ashley Hansen, 4 great grandchildren; Madison French, Ella French, Kouper Devoid and Jamison Bessette and a great, great granddaughter; Brynlee Smith. He was predeceased by his wife; Ethel Kellogg on November 15, 2021; they were married in Brandon on December 23, 1971. He was also predeceased by his Parents, his brother Robert and 2 sisters; Phyllis and Lucy and his beloved pets Pal and Fionna. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11 AM, at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service. The graveside committal service and burial with Military Honors, will follow the service in the family lot, at Holman Cemetery in Salisbury. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 22, Salisbury, VT 05769. Arrangements by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
