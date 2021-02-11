John L. Mondella Jr. RUTLAND — John L. Mondella Jr., 69, known as “Jack” or “Jackie” to friends and family, passed away after a short illness, on Feb. 6, 2021, at his family home in Rutland, Vermont. He was born in Rutland to John L. Mondella Sr. and Clara (Wojcik) Mondella on March 16, 1951. He was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1969 and Monmouth College in Monmouth, New Jersey, with a degree in psychology. After obtaining his private pilot's license and flight instructor's license, he went on to fly both passenger and cargo planes worldwide, finally retiring as Senior Captain from Atlas Air. He is survived by his sister, Doreen White and her husband, John, of Rutland; his niece, Jacquelyn White of Hartford, New York, nephew Jonathan White and his wife, Anisha, and their daughter, Aurora, all of Cary, North Carolina; and by a longtime friend, Dianne Crowe of East Hartford, Connecticut; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.