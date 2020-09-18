John L. Walsh Jr. DANBY — John L. Walsh Jr., 80, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home, of cancer. He was born April 7, 1940, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of John Sr. and Anna (Cryknott) Walsh. He grew up in Connecticut. Mr. Walsh married Carol Brown in 1982. Following his retirement and relocating to Vermont, he and his wife owned and operated Country Lane German Shepherds. He had been employed as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He enjoyed gun collecting, hunting and being a member of the National Rifle Association. Survivors include his wife; two children, Paul Tirpak of Connecticut, Sandra Bailey of New Hampshire; three siblings, Thomas, Dorothy Pelletier, Sally Schiffer, all of Connecticut; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home, 187 Main St., Wallingford, concluding with a prayer service and military honors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.