John LaPlante, Jr. RUTLAND - On Friday, October 11, 2019, John LaPlante Jr., loving father of two daughters and grandfather of three children, passed away at the age of 61 due to a tragic incident. John was born on March 18, 1958 in Rutland, VT, to John & Eleanor LaPlante. John lived his entire life in Vermont; he grew up in Rutland with his four siblings and he stayed to raise his own daughters, Jenna and Hannah, in the area. John had a passion for bowling that he inherited from his mother. Even in his busy work life, he always made time to be part of a league or take the opportunity to bring his daughters to the bowling alley. He avidly followed the Boston Red Sox and the NY Giants; he enjoyed going to games whenever possible. He also loved to work on home improvement projects. If he wasn’t busy fixing something at work, he was making time to update something at his home or at one of his daughters’ homes. He showed his love best by doing for others. He was known for his calm & patient demeanor, his strong-willed opinions, and his non-stop hardworking lifestyle. John was predeceased in death by his mother, Eleanor, his father, John, his brother, Dennis, and his sister, Donna. He was survived by his two daughters, Jenna LaPlante and Hannah Hopper, his three grandchildren, Isabella Hopper (4), Augustin Delgardo (3), and Lincoln Hopper (1), his three siblings, Debbie Ackley, Lisa Cotrupi, and Mark LaPlante, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Calling hours will be held at Aldous Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019 between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in the President’s Building at 2 o’clock p.m. Flowers may be sent to Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.