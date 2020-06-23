John Lemire RUTLAND — John Lemire, 63, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Aldous Funeral Home.
Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 2:29 am
