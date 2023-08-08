John Leo Williams SARASOTA, FL — John Leo Williams, age 84, died on Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home in Sarasota, Florida. A Masonic service will be held in Vermont and Florida on dates yet to be determined. John Williams was born in Rutland, Vermont on October 16, 1938, the son of John Malcolm Williams and Esther Wendell Williams. He spent his formative years in Poultney, Vermont where he graduated from Poultney High School in 1956. He then went on to graduate from Mount Hermon Preparatory School in 1957, Middlebury College in 1960 and Boston University Law School in 1964. John was an excellent student and excelled at football and lacrosse in both high school and college. John’s professional career as a lawyer in both Vermont and Florida lasted from 1964 to 2003. In Vermont, he served as president of the Rutland County Bar Association, the Vermont Bar Association of Young Lawyers, the Vermont Trial Lawyers Association, and served on the Board of Governors of the Vermont Bar Association. In Florida he was a member of the Florida Bar Association, the Sarasota County Bar Association, and the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers. John was also active in several charitable and fraternal organizations. As a Freemason John served as Master of Morning Star Lodge 37 in Poultney in 1980-81 and as Deputy Grand Master Fourth Masonic District, Grand Lodge of Vermont in 1988-89. He also served as Master of the Sarasota Builders Lodge 376 F&AM, now Phoenix Lodge 346. As a Shriner, he served as potentate of Cairo Shriners in 1984 and as a member of the Patrol and Drum Corps of Cairo Shriners from 1965 to 1991. He was a member of Sahib Shriners, Sarasota, and a member of Cabiri Chapter 179, where he served as secretary-treasurer. He served as Impresario of Rutland Court 105, Royal Order of jesters, from 1985 to 1991 and was a member of Sarasota Court 189 ROJ. As a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, he served as treasurer of the Fair Haven Aerie 3907 and secretary of the Sarasota Aerie FOE 2756. As a Rotarian he served as president of the Poultney Rotary club and the Sarasota Gulf Gate Rotary Club. Upon retirement he stayed active in the Shrine and Rotary while enjoying hunting in Vermont, traveling with friends, spending time with family, and volunteering as a naturalist at Myakka River State Park, Florida. John was predeceased by his wife, Arleen Mayer Williams. He is survived by daughters Laura A. Williams of South Burlington, VT, Jennifer K. Dukes of Albuquerque, NM, son LtCol. Marcus W. Williams, USMC Ret. of Colorado Springs, CO, and sister Judith K. Williams PhD. of Santa Fe N.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to Humane Society of Sarasota County 233115th St, Sarasota, FL 34237 or at https://www.hssc.org/.
