John Leon Spaulding CHESTER — John Leon “Gramp” Spaulding, 83, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. He was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Rockingham, the son of Lulu Ellen (Witham) and Edward William Spaulding Sr. He graduated in 1957 from Chester High School. Mr. Spaulding served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963 with the 850 Signal Company. He was employed with Guy Earl Masonry, William Orcutt Lumber, Valley Oil Co., Steven & Thompson Paper Co., McKenzie Construction Co., Mackey & Sons Auto Body, owned and operated a rubbish route and wrecker service in Chester, and retired from Readex–NewsBank in Chester after 38 years of service. He was a member of Chester Congregational Church, Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 33 in Saxtons River, Green Mountain Union High School and Chester High School Alumni Association, Chester and Andover Historical Society, and chaplain of American Legion Post #67 in Chester. Mr. Spaulding enjoyed polka and country music. Survivors include a brother, Ted Spaulding, of Chester, several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, where a calling hour will begin at noon prior to the service officiated by the Rev. William R. Stockhaus. Burial with military onors will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149; or Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St., Chester, VT 05143.
