John Louis Marotti RUTLAND — John Louis Marotti passed away at his home Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, unexpectedly, due to natural causes. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on April 4, 1960, to Joseph J. Marotti and Alice May Lyons. John was a longtime resident of Rutland and well-known in the community for his kind heart and his larger-than-life laugh and smile. He had a zest for life and enjoyed riding his Harley, hanging with friends, catching a football game with the guys (he was a diehard Jets fan), summer softball league, skiing and back in the day, hunting or fishing with his best bud, Pops, aka Dad. But if you knew John, you know there was one person who filled his heart and that was his daughter Sydney. The mention of her name brought a smile to his face and filled his heart with pride. It was evident each and every time the name “Syd” was spoken. Although his life was cut short, and he will be missed by many, the impact he had will not be forgotten by those whose lives he touched. John was the proprietor of J & J Water Hauling for many years. He was employed by Killington Ski Resort as a groomer for over 25 years and always looked forward to winters on the mountain with the grooming team. He is survived by his daughter, Sydney Erickson-Marotti; Sydney’s mother, Michelle Erickson; Sydney’s half-sister, Keanna Erickson-Chang; brother, Joseph J. Marotti Jr.; sister, Carole Marotti; nephews, Michael Marotti, Jonathan Marotti, Christopher Marotti, Seth Homola, Ethan Homola; uncle, Richard Marotti; and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his father and mother; uncles, John Marotti and Ralph Marotti; and aunts, Mary Marotti, Anne Taddeo and Virginia Keith. May you rest in peace, John. Due to coronavirus, there will be no services at this time. There will be a memorial service in the spring to honor John and pay respects. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to the Vermont Diabetes Association. Condolence can be sent to: Sydney Erickson-Marotti, 849 Sherwood Drive, Mendon, VT 05701.
