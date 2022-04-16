John M. Cannon ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — John Michael Cannon, beloved father, grandfather, and Marine Corps veteran, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Sept. 15, 1948, before moving to Albuquerque in 1955. John joined the Marine Corps at age 17 and served until 1970. John was known for his perseverance in any situation he faced and was proud to fight for his country during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for Mountain Bell and Qwest before retiring in 2000. His home was always open to friends and family alike and he was a blessing to all who were a part of his life. John’s clever wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed as he always had a way of making people laugh. He loved restoring muscle cars, softball, music, animals, dancing, good food, and time spent with family and friends. John is survived by his best friend, Lorna Cannon; his children, Paula Montano and husband Bailon Jr., Diana Karman and husband Steve, Corey Cannon and wife Angela; his grandchildren, Leigh Ann Saint-Lot and husband Jameel, Joe, Audrey, Jack and Nehemiah; and his great-grandchild, Maya. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Charles Cannon and Isabelle Frances Cannon. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at French–Westside. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. in the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Humane New Mexico (animalhumanenm.org); or the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). Please visit our online guestbook for John at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
