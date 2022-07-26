John M. Dean Sr. CLARENDON - John Michael Dean Sr., 73, of Clarendon, died Wednesday, July 20 at his residence. He was born on December 29, 1948, one of thirteen children to William and Elsie (Goff) Dean. He entered the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam Era. He married Laurel Benoit on September 4, 1999 John worked as a foreman for many years at W.R.Grace, insulation manufacturers. After the plant closed, he was a bus driver at Marble Valley Transit and a truck driver for Carrara’s. He was very proud of his work at these businesses. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing family farm on Facebook. He is survived by his wife Laurel Benoit Dean, his sons John Jr (Cindy) of Proctor, Daniel (Stacey) of Benson, and Brian Dean of Sumter, South Carolina, and a daughter Sheila Lamirande of Virginia, a brother Steven Dean of Massachusetts, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his faithful companion Puppy. A special thank you to VNA Hospice and Karyn who helped him find peace and to the Vermont Country Store for their support and patience during this trying time. Calling hours will be held from noon until 2PM on August 6, 2022 at the Aldous Funeral Home , 44 North Main Street , Rutland, Vermont.
