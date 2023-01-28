John M. Hersh BRADFORD — John Marshal Hersh, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on January 24, surrounded by loved ones. John was born in Cumberland, Maryland on February 28, 1950 to William and Virginia (Miller) Hersh. John attended Potomac State College and ultimately graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. John initially had designs on becoming an Engineer, however, he ultimately adhered to a calling in public service and joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent in 1972. John served the people of the United States with courage, dignity, and the utmost integrity over his 28-year career with the FBI. John’s career took him from Nebraska, to New Jersey, and finally to Rutland, Vermont, where he spent the majority of his career. John investigated a number of high-profile criminal cases including those dealing with organized crime, bank robbery, kidnapping, embezzlement, and bombings. He worked the landmark case where DNA evidence was deemed admissible and upheld in a federal court for the first time, and some of his cases have been featured and documented in film and television. It was in Rutland where he met the love of his life, Yvonne (Auclaire) Hersh whom he married in 1998. Together, John and Yvonne raised their blended family, something he was most proud of. John was always present for his family, whether it was coaching baseball, driving to ski races, attending sporting events, teaching his children to drive, or simply providing supportive guidance or a much-needed shoulder to lean on. After retiring from the FBI in 2000, John and Yvonne moved to Bradford, Vermont. John learned to build timber frame structures, ultimately building a number of barns on the Hersh Farm. Together John and Yvonne created an idyllic setting to raise sheep, cut hay, and gather with friends and family. John loved driving his Farmall tractor around the Hersh Farm and would often be found working late into the summer evenings around the farm, much to the chagrin of those waiting to have dinner. John never lost sight of the meaning of life. He always looked forward to getting together with friends and family, working around the farm, and relaxing on the porch with Yvonne after a hard day’s work. In the end, he left this life in the same way he lived it: with a strong work ethic, the utmost determination to the end, and surrounded by those he loved and at the place he loved. He will always be remembered as the loving husband, father, friend, and confidant. Those who knew him well know he is in an eternal place now, surrounded by friends and family who passed before him, riding his Farmall and enjoying a whiskey by the fire. John is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne; his children, Justin and wife Leslie of Goshen, New Hampshire and their children, Georgia and Faith; Andrea and husband John Kannas of Ely, Minnesota and their children, Addison, Sawyer, and Madoc; Jennifer Singleton of Dennis Port, Massachusetts and her son, Troy; Tim Singleton and his fiancé Kristen Katzer of Boulder, Colorado; his two brothers, George and wife Sheri Hersh of Cumberland, Maryland and William D. “Billy” Hersh of Rawlings, Maryland; and his faithful companion “Koko”. John Hersh touched the lives of many people and holds a special place in their hearts. The family will host a celebration of life at the Hersh Farm on May 20, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The family would like to thank the many caring individuals at Bayada. They were everything a family could want or need during end-of-life care and support. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences
