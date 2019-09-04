John M. Lorentz SHREWSBURY — The celebration of life for John M. Lorentz, 73, who died July 12, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Shrewsbury Community Church, on the second floor of Shrewsbury Meeting House, at 88 Lottery Road just off Lincoln Hill Road, in Central Shrewsbury, followed by a reception in the town meeting hall below. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
