John M. Lorentz SHREWSBURY — John M. Lorentz, of Shrewsbury, died on July 12, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a yearlong battle with cancer. His loving family was by his side. Born in New Jersey to Fred and Marie Lorentz, John graduated from New Providence High School as valedictorian and summa cum laude from Dickinson College. He earned a law degree from Rutgers Law School and a Ph.D. from Rutgers University. He taught political science and law courses as an adjunct professor and practiced law for 44 years, 35 of them in Killington. John grew up loving rock’n’roll. During his teens and 20s, he played saxophone and sang in a band that won a Cousin Brucie talent contest, covered the Beatles, opened for the Drifters, and rocked bars and clubs throughout New Jersey. John married his wife, Karen, in 1968 and as a devoted husband, supported her work as a writer. He was a loving and proud father of sons Jason, Jonathan and James. His work as an attorney enabled the family to live on a mountaintop, where they enjoyed cross-country skiing, tennis and stacking endless cords of wood. In his spare time, John could be found engaged in deep discussions of politics and law, snowplowing, brushcutting, exploring Cape Cod and attending Jonathan’s jazz gigs or Karen’s ski writer functions. He adored his grandchildren. He was involved in many community activities and served on several boards, including the Title Standards Committee of the Vermont Bar Association. In the Shrewsbury Community Church, he served as a trustee, board chairman or a committee member for almost 40 years. John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law Sandra Lorentz and Mona Duch; and father-in-law Robert J. Duch. He is survived by his wife, Karen; sons Jason (Dayna), Jonathan (Carmen) and James (Erin); five grandchildren; brother Robert Lorentz; sisters-in-law Anita Duch, Roberta Ballou (Don), Carolyn Urgonski (Gary); brother-in-law Robert Duch; mother-in-law Ruth Duch; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family extends sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff who took care of John at RRMC and at the Foley Cancer Center. John was most grateful to the visiting nurses and therapists of the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, especially to Jamie and Jennie for their nine months of extraordinary care. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Shrewsbury Community Church. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or Foley Cancer Center (RRMC.org/ways-to-give). Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
