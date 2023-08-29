John M. McGrath KILLINGTON — John Michael McGrath, a former resident of Killington, Vermont, passed away on August 22, 2023. Born on May 15, 1935, John was the son of John and Rose Amodeo McGrath. He grew up in Berkeley Heights, NJ. During his teen and early adult years he spent many hours working as a mechanic in his uncle’s garage. After graduating from Jonathan Dayton High School, John enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in Japan directly after the Korean War. After his tenure in the Air Force was completed, John married Anne Marie Howe in 1962. In 1963 he joined the Township of Berkeley Heights Police Department serving as a patrol officer and detective sergeant. Alongside his police service, John worked a variety of jobs in construction to help support his family, showcasing his dedication and hard work. He was an active member of the Berkeley Heights Volunteer Fire Department. John served as a police officer from 1963 until 1987, retiring as a Sergeant after 24 years of service. Retiring to Vermont, John and Anne Marie enjoyed skiing at Killington nearly every day during the winter months. During the summer, they went mountain biking and hiking. They also toured Vermont highways on their motorcycles. Anne Marie passed away in 2016 and John moved to West Virginia with his beloved Jack Russel Terrier, Opie, to South Charleston to live with his son Kevin. John is survived by his three sons, John Thomas McGrath of Berkeley Heights, NJ; Michael Joseph McGrath of Cumming, GA; and Kevin Sean McGrath of South Charleston, WV, along with five grandchildren. The family extends deep gratitude to his devoted caregivers and members of Kanawha Hospice, who enriched John’s life with laughter, love, and gentle care: Tammy Byrd, Morgan Isaacs, Rianna, and Jo Bailey. A memorial service will be held at: 1:30 PM on August 31, 2023 at Clifford Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Riverside Cemetary in Killington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Killington Fire and Rescue or to a local hospice care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.