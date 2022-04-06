John M. Smith RUTLAND — The memorial service for John Michael Smith, 50, who died March 22, 2022, was held Saturday, April 2, at Tossing Funeral Home. Michelle Moulton, a sister, officiated, with remembrances by family members. A celebration of life followed at American Legion Post #31 of Rutland.
