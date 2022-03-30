John M. Smith RUTLAND — John Michael Smith, 50, died March 22, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with family by his side, of liver disease. He was born July 20, 1971, in Rutland, the son of Richard and Mary (Cobb) Smith. He graduated from Rutland High School. Mr. Smith worked many years as a carpenter for Josselyn Brothers in Cuttingsville. He enjoyed sports and fishing with the guys. Survivors include six siblings, Jeff Smith, of Mount Holly, Brian Smith, of Springfield, Joseph Smith, Michelle Smith-Moulton, Sharon Peters, all of Rutland, and twin sister, Jodie Marchetti, of Rutland Town; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, many uncles, aunts and cousins. The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, April 2, at Tossing Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at American Legion Post #31 of Rutland.
