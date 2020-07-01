John M. Wieser Jr. NORTH CHITTENDEN — Devoted son and loving husband John Wieser Jr., 83, of North Chittenden, Vermont, entered eternal rest on June 25, 2020. He passed away from complications of cancer, a disease he battled with courage and dignity. John was born on Sept. 1, 1936, in Linden, New Jersey. He spent his school years there and his summers with his grandparents on the family farm in Keyport growing corn and strawberries and delivering the produce by truck. He also enjoyed time spent with his cousin, Barbara, at Indian Lake, Denville. After graduating from Linden High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Medical Corps, Central Dispensary, in Puerto Rico. After discharge, John spent his working life as a carpenter for several contractors building and renovating homes and businesses in New Jersey and Vermont. John was married in 1975 to Deborah “Debby” Doyle, a middle school English teacher. They began their life together in Union, New Jersey. Love of travel took them to Hawaii, Egypt, France and Belgium. After vacations to Vermont, including Bed & Bike tours, they decided to move there in 1997. John assisted in the building of their home. John was predeceased by his parents, Mildred and John Sr.; and his wife, Debby. He is survived by his cousin, Barbara, in Texas. There will be no local services. Arrangements are under the direction of Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. He will be buried in Fair Mount Cemetery in Chatham, New Jersey, near his wife, Debby. Donations in memory of John can be directed to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Rutland County Meals on Wheels, Belden Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
