John W. Manney RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for John W. Manney, who died Jan. 2, 2022, was celebrated Jan. 15 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Concelebrants were Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois and Fr. Richard Tinney. Soloist was Lori Routhier. Organist was John Riddle. Eulogists were Jeff Manney and James Carvey. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region or Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.