John N. Smiel Jr. RUTLAND — The funeral service for John N. Smiel Jr., who died April 30, 2022, was held Friday, May 13, at Clifford Funeral Home. Officiating was the Rev. Pete Hults, pastor of United Church of West Rutland. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03766.
