John N. Smiel Jr. NORTH CLARENDON — John N. Smiel Jr., 60, died April 30, 2022, at Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born in Rutland, March 2, 1962, son of Dolores (DeBlois) and John N. Smiel Sr. John was a 1980 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. He was a self-employed painter. Mr. Smiel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid fan of horse racing. Surviving are his mother, Dolores Smiel, of Rutland Town; a son, Casey McGinnis and his wife, Rachael, their daughter, Emily, of West Rutland; two sisters, Susan J. Smiel, of Pittsford, and Sandra L. Gardyne and her husband, David, of Rutland Town; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, John N. Smiel Sr., in 2015; and his brother, Stephen Smiel, in 2021. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Friday, May 6, 2022. Calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03766. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
